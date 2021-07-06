Pennsylvanians encouraged to follow heatwave safety checklist amid soaring temps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the heatwave continues across the Midstate Tuesday and more on tap, the Red Cross is advising residents to stay cool and follow the items from the heatwave safety checklist.

According to The Red Cross, excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods. So how do you battle the heat?

Prepare

The best advice is to have a plan ahead of time for wherever you spend time. If you’re working from home, prepare for the possibility of power outages.

If you do not have air conditioning or if your power goes out, find a place you could go for relief from the heat like schools, libraries, theaters and malls.

Avoid outdoor activities and take frequent breaks if you’re spending time outdoors.

During a heatwave

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. The Red Cross says to avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

If you’re out and about, never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

The Red Cross also advises checking on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning or who spend much of their time alone and are likely to be affected by heat.

Caring for heatrelated emergencies

Strenuous exercise or physical labor may result in Heat exhaustion which includes the loss of body fluids through heavy sweating in high heat and humidity.

If you observe symptoms of heat exhaustion, the Red Cross suggests moving the person to a cooler place, removing or loosening tight clothing and apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin, fanning the person giving small amounts of cool water to drink.

If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

Heatstroke is also a possibility during heatwaves. Signs of heat stroke include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting; and high body temperature.

If necessary, you can rapidly cool by applying ice or cold packs wrapped in a cloth to the wrists, ankles, groin, neck and armpits.

The Wolf administration also suggests livestock owners take appropriate precautions to protect their animals from high temperatures if they observe animals bunching together, heavy panting, slobbering, lack of coordination, and trembling.

