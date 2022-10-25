PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced on Monday, the availability of $1.2 million in grant money for healthcare apprenticeships.

According to the Secretary of L&I, Jennifer Barrier, this grant money is to give support to Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs throughout Pa.

This healthcare grant is designed to address the shortages in the healthcare industry, while also developing healthcare apprenticeship opportunities in communities most impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership is a unique approach to L&I’s evolving workforce development model,” Secretary Berrier said. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will not only help address critical shortages in the nursing industry, but it will help create equitable access to opportunities that build meaningful careers and contribute to a strong economy, while eliminating barriers to quality, family-sustaining employment.”

This grant funding will begin to support registered apprenticeships that start in April 2023, through June 2026.

Applications for the Nursing Apprenticeship Industry Partnership grant program are due by Nov. 30, 2022 and should be sent to the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO).