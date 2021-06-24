Perry County psychologist creates COVID comfort music project to help people through pandemic-related challenges

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — While some have pushed the pandemic to the backs of their minds, COVID-19 deaths and grieving continue. A Perry County psychologist is behind an effort that uses music to help people cope.

“Our goal is just to get as many people to listen and find hope and peace,” said Dr. Lois Dodds of Heartstream Resources for Global Workers.

Even with all of the progress that’s been made, finding that peace during the pandemic can be challenging for a variety of reasons, whether you or a loved one are suffering from a variant, you’re missing one of the more than 600,000 Americans who died from the virus or you’re dealing with physical or emotional long-term effects.

The ongoing struggle is what inspired Dr. Dodds to create the COVID comfort music project.

It’s a free hour and fifteen minute video on YouTube full of Christian songs and calming imagery.

“This one person listened to it during her death and it was very helpful to her and her family,” said Dr. Dodds.

It’s something simple that’s value is limitless.

Dr. Dodds knows from experience how healing music can be.

“Music is powerful to reach to the human spirit,” said Dr. Dodds.

Her organization Heartstream Resources is based in Perry County but serves missionaries across the globe.

It teamed up with a production company and musicians around the country who were willing to record songs in the public domain for free.

The video has more than 500 views now.

Heartstream Resources is working to raise awareness to help as many people as possible.

“Contact hospital chaplains to get it into hospitals…ideally in the hospital tv channels would be excellent,” said Dr. Dodds. “To churches.”

Heartstream Resources has a variety of other resources available, including more videos and books.