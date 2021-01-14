Protect yourself from radioactive gas with a free radon test kit offered this month

Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — January is National Radon Action Month, a good time to test your home for radon, which is a radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it’s the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in the U.S. which kills 21,000 Americans every year.

 Pennsylvania homes are even more prone to high levels of radon than other states.

Radon program manager for the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection, Bob Lewis, says “We just have a slightly different geology, there’s slightly more uranium in the soil and the rocks than other parts of the country and so forth so because of that, we have fairly significant radon problems and that’s why we have as robust as a radon problem as we’ve had.”

The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection is partnering with the American Lung Association to offer free radon test kits this month.

