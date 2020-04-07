Protein and nutrient-packed breakfast recipe

While stuck at home, Amanda Peterson is offering healthy and easy, at-home recipes for your family to try.

Eggs for breakfast is not a new idea, but have you tried customized frittatas for the family? It may sound fancy but they’re easy to make and filled with vitamins and nutrients.

As we mentioned last week, it’s important now, more than ever, to fill your diet with high nutrient foods to boost your immune system.

In this recipe, you get:

protein and iron from eggs

vitamins K, A, B2, C and folate from spinach

over a dozen minerals and vitamins from mushrooms

with one red bell pepper, you’ll get 169% of the reference daily intake for vitamin C,

calcium from cheddar cheese

using turkey bacon is a leaner choice with less fat than pork bacon.

So now you know how healthy these are, but how do you make them? Watch Good Day PA Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Amanda Peterson will share the recipe.