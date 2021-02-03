Recovery Centers of America hires additional employees in Pa. to combat drug-overdose death rates

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning about a significant increase in drug overdose deaths, with the largest increase reported from March to May 2020 — which coincides with the COVID lockdown measures occurring during the same timeframe.

Recovery Centers of America says their organization saw a dramatic increase in patients last year. So much so that they hired 700 additional employees in six states, including Pennsylvania.

An addiction specialist at Penn State Health says a rise in stress levels during the pandemic may contribute to drug-related relapses.

“People that have been in recovery are experiencing relapses for the first time in a long time because of all the stress. They’re isolated. There’s really no way for them to connect in groups,” Addiction Specialist Dr. Sarah Kawasaki said.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are several options available within the Midstate.

You can reach out to your primary care doctor, who can refer you to a specialist, or call the toll-free, Pa. Get Help Now hotline — available 24/7.

To get in touch with someone from Pa. Get Help Now, call 1-800-662-HELP.