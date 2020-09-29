Remote learning, screen time, blue light and your child’s eyes

Kids are getting arguably more screen time than ever before with virtual learning and the blue light from the devices may impact their eyes.

Exposure to blue light devices through remote learning is starting at younger ages as kids in kindergarten are being exposed.

Heidi Hertel, founder of Fitz Frames, which are custom, 3D printed eyewear including prescription, blue light filtering, and sunglasses, says blue light is known to be strenuous on the eyes but the impacts long term are unknown.

And the impact on kid’s eyes, which are still developing, is currently being researched.

Hertel says we are exposed to blue light every day and it is not all bad but the blue light that comes from devices can strain our eyes.

“The concern is that it will cause headaches, eye fatigue, and interruption of our sleep cycles,” explains Hertel.

If your child starts showing these symptoms, Hertel says there are a few things you can do to ease their eye strain.

First, talk to your doctor about blue light filtering lenses.

Also, make sure to spend time outside each day, playing away from the devices.

Finally, practice the 20-20-20 rule where every 20 minutes, take 20 seconds to stare at something 20 feet away.