Research at UPMC shows fetal surgery for spina bifida leads to better childhood mobility

New findings show fetal surgery for Spina bifida leads to better mobility in childhood.

Researchers with UPMC found that children who underwent surgery before birth were more likely to walk on their own compared to those who had surgery after birth.

“I think as parents, it’s really an important consideration and as health care providers, it’s really essential information so that we can provide really helpful counseling for parents,” Dr. Amy Houtrow said.

Spina Bifida affects about 1,500 babies born each year in the United States.