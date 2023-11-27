HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A serious respiratory illness in dogs is making the rounds. Canines are developing a cough that lingers for weeks.

Dr. Coby Rudakewiz at Dauphin County Animal Hospital says she typically sees a rise in kennel cough over the summer when people board their dogs during vacation. However, a new illness emerged.

“It came to the front when they weren’t responding to therapy,” said Dr. Rudakewiz.

Dr. Rudakewiz says she saw over 30 cases of a mystery illness since August.

“I think we have been seeing a decent amount, still steady flow, unfortunately,” said Dr. Rudakewiz.

Symptoms mimic kennel cough and could turn into pneumonia in some cases.

“Kennel cough is something that would respond pretty well to our normal therapies, and just because we haven’t been seeing them respond to the normal therapies, we’re suspecting that maybe there is another virus out there not discovered yet and haven’t put a label on it or if there is a new bacteria strain out there,” said Dr. Rudakewiz.

Symptoms are coughing, hacking, reverse sneezing, and loss of appetite.

Dr. Rudakewiz says the cough can last six to eight weeks, and the illness can spread when dogs come in contact with one another at boarding facilities or daycare.

“If you do see a cough, hear a cough from your dog, it may not be this respiratory disease, but there are many other things that can cause a cough in a dog, so we recommend coming and bringing them in,” said Dr. Rudakewiz.