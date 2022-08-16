YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid and WellSpan Health are partnering up to share patient data.

The two companies say they will share data and insights in order to help close gaps in care and improve continuous services, increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence, and promote in-store opportunities to educate customers on products and services that improve overall health and wellness.

This collaboration is looking to include clinical services including preventative medicine and chronic disease management and innovative care models designed to improve access to care, quality, and reduce health care costs.

“As part of our journey to redefine the modern pharmacy, we’re focused on developing deep, local collaborations to better serve our communities and improve health outcomes for our customers,” said Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan. “We look forward to supporting WellSpan Health providers in addressing the needs of their patient population.”

Rite Aid serves over 100,000 customers with a WellSpan Health provider across its 45 locations within WellSpan Health’s service area in South Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

“As we explore innovative solutions to create healthier outcomes and better access to care throughout our region, we are excited to collaborate with a partner who shares our vision,” said Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “Together, we have the opportunity to enhance medication adherence to our mutually shared patients and connect with new patients seeking a relationship with a trusted, healthcare provider.”

This collaboration and partnership between Rite Aid and WellSpan Health is seeking to focus on preventing, diagnosing, managing, and treating illnesses through joint services and care models across the service area for WellSpan Health (Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Frederick and Washington Counties in Maryland).