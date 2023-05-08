CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new institute focused on making schools safer is opening in Cumberland County.

The Pennsylvania School Safety Institute offers hands-on classroom training for school district staff and law enforcement officials. The institute also uses simulations and augmented reality (AR) to teach different ways of addressing threats.

“Administrators, teachers, school safety, law enforcement, ideally coming together and working through these scenarios because everybody has an important role to play in keeping our schools safe, and when they work together collaboratively, we see the strongest outcomes,” said Nathan Mains, CEO of PennSSI.

Officials say it is unfortunate the new facility is needed, but it gives people a chance to practice for various worst-case scenarios in a safe setting.