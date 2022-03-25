(WHTM) — Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a birth control pill for men. The pill has passed several initial tests.

Its scientific name is YCT529. Developers say it is a non-hormonal contraceptive for men, without any noticeable side effects.

They used the chemical treatment on male mice for one month, and they became sterile and prevented pregnancies in female mice by 99%. In addition, the treatment is reversible. After, 4 weeks without treatment, the male mice were completely fertile.

“For males, it’s so limited, so if we could expand the choices for men and for couples, that would be really wonderful,” Dr. Gunda Georg of the University of Minnesota said.

Human clinical trials could start at the end of the year. It can also receive FDA approval within five years.