Shortage of nurses persists in Midstate hospitals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A shortage of nurses has been especially severe and may prove to be more persistent.

“It wasn’t a crisis years ago. We were there and we still had staffing issues. We still had people leaving the profession because they were burned out but now they are leaving in large numbers,” said Betsy Snook, chief executive officer at Pennsylvania State Nurses Association.

Sook says that number is as high as 20% at some hospitals, and says this crisis didn’t pop up out of nowhere.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“They were the super heroes. People were buying them lunch. There was meals all the time, and that interest has really waned,” said Dr. Kelly Kuhns, chair at Millersville University’s Wehrheim School of Nursing

It’s burn out from the long hours and frustration with the pandemic.

“The only reason anyone is ever admitted to the hospital is because they need 24/7 care and it’s nurses that provide that care, Dr. Kuhns said.

For Dr. Kuhns from Millersville university, who is educating the future nurses of tomorrow, says it all comes down to the basics.

“How do you build resiliency in our nurses? But a lot of that comes from that institutional level. How are the nurses being supported? Hw are they being given the opportunity to debrief after really stressful situations,” Dr. Kuhns added.

Lancaster County did get some money as part of the American Rescue Plan to address retention and recruitment issues. But is that enough? It’s not so clear.

“What we’re see especially at the nursing level are travel nurses making 2-3-sometimes 10 times their hourly rate to go work for a travel organization rather than be home based by a local health system,” said Rick Pearson, educator director at Lancaster EMS.

That’s affecting the bottom line, and Dr. Kuhns says getting to the root cause of what’s driving people away is the only way to go.

“When we don’t have nurses with backgrounds and experience with the right level of expertise at the bedside then it really becomes a concern for what happens with our patients,” she said.