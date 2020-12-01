“Sitting is the new smoking,” says one health specialist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you find yourself sitting more these days? With the coronavirus pandemic, virtual learning, and working from home, much of our day is spent sitting or lounging without taking a break.

Prolonged sitting has been compared to smoking as a detriment to your health.

Isa Herrera, a certified strength and conditioning specialist says the comparison, sitting is the new smoking, has some truth behind it.

“Sitting is the new smoking and is very detrimental to our health and now more than ever we have people all over the world sitting, working, doing school from home and what happens is their muscles become very deconditioned,” said Herrera. “Most of us are sitting with our shoulders hunched over and our chins stuck out like this and we get tremendous amounts of neck pain, jaw pain, headaches and most of the time you can bring that back to your sitting.”

Herrera says not to sit for longer than 45 minutes at a time as that can take a toll on the body, causing those aches and pains.

During your breaks from sitting, she suggests stretching or light exercises like wall sits.

Not only does it improve your strength but also your mood as you release endorphins.