Staying healthy amid coronavirus concerns

In this morning’s healthy living the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to grow with 10 presumed positive in Pennsylvania.

What can you do to minimize your risk for the virus?

First, wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. We have more handwashing tips from the CDC here.

Also, since doctors say the virus is spread through droplets released while coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth with a tissue or your sleeve and avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes. It is also a good time to keep to yourself.

“The ones who get in trouble at a high rate of people with underlying conditions, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes, particularly the elderly. Those are the ones that need to be protected because they’re vulnerable. So right now is what we’re saying. If you fall into that category, you shouldn’t wait for anything. You should be doing what some people are calling social discipline, distancing. What really means, stay at crowds. Don’t do travel. Above all. Don’t go near a cruise ship,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

As for wearing a face mask, the CDC is not recommending you wear one. It’s only an effective barrier if someone who has the disease is wearing it.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you think you’re showing symptoms call your health care provider before going into the office.