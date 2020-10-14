Study links exercise to better outcomes for breast cancer patients

Every October, pink takes over as many raise awareness for breast cancer patients, survivors and research.

New research says the fight against the second-most common cancer among women can be improved through exercise.

The study, published by the National Cancer Institute, looked at the physical activity levels of women with high-risk breast cancer shortly before their diagnosis, during chemotherapy, and after completion of treatment.

It found that the more active the patients were, the better the outcome they had and even reduced the risk of dying from the disease.

Exercise has been linked to reduce risk of many diseases.

The Department of Health and Human Services Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans outlines guidelines for exercise for all ages. Click here to learn more.