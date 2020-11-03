Study: Weight loss and improved health

More than 40% of U.S. adults are considered obese, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and other health problems.

A recent study by the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at Cleveland Clinic followed 7,000 patients to assess if health risks associated with obesity could be decreased through weight loss and if so, how much weight they would have to lose.

In this study, half of the patients underwent bariatric surgery while half received usual care. All patients were considered obese and had type 2 diabetes.

The research team found that of the patients who underwent surgery, 40% were less likely to suffer a major cardiac event like a heart attack or a stroke and say patients who lost 5-10% of their weight saw improved life expectancy and cardiovascular health.

According to the CDC, obesity is defined as a person with a BMI of 30 or higher. To calculate yours, click here.

TOP STORIES