Telehealth services continue to increase, helping patients and healthcare providers stay safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has provided more than one million telehealth appointments since the pandemic began two years ago. Dr. Salim Saiyed is the Chief Medical Information Officer for the healthcare provider. He says the option is gaining in popularity.

“We average between 120 to 130 thousand telehealth appointments in the region,” Saiyed said. “It helps people keep their appointments who have concerns about possible exposure to the virus.”

Saiyed says it gives more protection to healthcare providers because many in the profession are having their own battles against the virus. “Telehealth also gives us more flexibility,” Saiyed said. “If we have a staff shortage at one of our offices, we can shift people from other locations to help with telehealth appointments.”