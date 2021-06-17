(WHTM) — Now that over half of the population is vaccinated for COVID-19, the common cold is making a comeback.

According to the CDC, adults typically get the cold two to three times each year. However, last year, we saw historically low cases of the cold nationwide, which is being partly credited to mask-wearing and social distancing.

Another reason?

The cold could not compete with COVID.

“COVID was just too big of a player. It just pushed all of the viruses out of the way,” Dr. Kenneth Perry, ER doctor, said.

Doctor Perry says the fact that colds are on the rise could mean COVID is starting to make its exit. However, COVID variants could keep the pandemic going.