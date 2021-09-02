The GIANT Company, MARTIN’S offering in-store and drive-in flu vaccinations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company and MARTIN’S are offering flu vaccinations at all 132 in-store pharmacies beginning in September.

GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies are offering several types of flu shots for children, adults, and seniors. In addition to in-store vaccination options, select locations will also provide drive-up flu vaccination options from September 8 through October 2.

A list of store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations, as well as the dates and times, are available at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination.

“Flu vaccinations are reformulated every year so the most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company.

According to GIANT, Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists.

In addition to flu shots, GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies also offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to adults 18 years and older. Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer to teens ages 12-17.