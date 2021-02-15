The impacts of virtual learning on children’s overall health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic has changed daily life, especially for children who log on to the computer for class. Experts say virtual learning can have an impact on eyesight, obesity, and overall health in children.

Dr. Bennett Chotiner, a physician at Memorial Eye Institute, says people, including children, are becoming more nearsighted.

“This isn’t just a phenomenon that is occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a phenomenon that’s been occurring, but the in-home learning, the extra amount of time they’re spending on the computer screen has just exacerbated the situation,” Dr. Chotiner said.

Students learning from home can follow the 20-20-20 rule to prevent eye strain. For every 20 minutes in front of a screen, take 20 seconds to look at something at least 20 feet in the distance.

There’s also been a big interest in blue light glasses. Dr. Jonathan Andrews at Optometric Associates says there’s no evidence to suggest that blue light causes more children to be nearsighted, however, blue light can impact your body’s melatonin levels.

“It actually decreases the amount of melatonin in your brain that secretes and therefore, you cannot go to sleep as quick and you can’t dip into rem cycle as quick,” said Dr. Johnathan Andrews, president, and CEO of Optometric Associates.

Dr. Laura Duda at Penn State Children’s Hospital says a steady sleep and meal schedule is important for a child’s overall health. Dr. Duda says there’s been an increase in weight gain in children during the pandemic and limiting snacks and staying on track with meals can help.

“Healthy habits, sleeping well, not being on screens as much, those are all habits that we can help to set up for them now and then that carries them through their life,” Dr. Duda said.