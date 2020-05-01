The Latest: Decline in critical patients in Italy continues

Rajpath, India’s ceremonial boulevard is deserted, as India’s Presidential Palace is seen during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Decline in critical patients in Italy continues.

— Britain reaches goal of 100,000 tests per day.

— British doctors define possible COVID-19-linked syndrome in children.

— Virus worries for workers demanding rights on May Day.

___

ROME — The number of patients in Italy’s intensive care beds is continuing to decline.

That’s allowing hospitals to better deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, which when it began weeks ago had overwhelmed the national health care system, especially in heavily stricken northern regions.

According to health ministry ministry figures released on Friday, 116 intensive care unit beds were freed up in the previous 24 hours.

For back-to-back days, the daily nationwide tally of new cases was lower than 2,000 – 1,965 coronavirus infections were registered in a 24-hour period, raising to 207,428 cases the nation’s known total in the pandemic. Doctors have cautioned that many cases have likely gone undetected as some people with the virus show no or nearly no symptoms.

Italy registered 269 more deaths of persons infected with COVID-19. Its death toll now stands at 28,236. Italy’s worst-hit region, Lombardy, still is registering several hundred new cases daily, while many regions, including that of Lazio, which includes Rome, are registering cases far fewer than 100 each day.

___

LONDON — The British government says it has met its target of conducting 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April, after more than doubling the number carried out in just two days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says 122,347 tests were carried out Thursday, the last day of the month. That’s up from 81,611 announced the day before and just over 52,000 the day before that.

The figure represents a tenfold increase since the start of April, when Hancock set the target.

The U.K. has promised to vastly expand testing as part of a “test, track and trace” strategy to control the spread of the virus and allow the country to emerge from lockdown. Public health officials have set up almost 100 mobile testing units and dozens of drive-through sites, and tests are being offered to millions of health care workers, essential staff and older people.

It’s unclear whether all the tests counted in Friday’s total have been completed, however. The Health Service Journal reported that the total includes home-testing kits that people have ordered through a government website, but which have not yet been returned and processed.

As of Friday, Britain has recorded 27,510 deaths among people with COVID-19 in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, the third-highest total of any country in the world.

___

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year.

The order announced Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to 4.2 million students statewide and continues an order that had been set to expire May 15.

The Democratic governor said it is too risky to reopen when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people to the hospital every day in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest school district, New York City, had already determined it could not reopen before the end of the school year in June. Mayor Bill De Blasio announced April 11 that the city would rely on remote learning through the end of the school year.

At the time, Cuomo dismissed De Blasio’s announcement as an “opinion,” saying the governor had the power to make decisions on a statewide basis.

___

LONDON — British doctors have published a working definition of a rare inflammatory syndrome affecting children that may be linked to COVID-19, which they hope will help other physicians identify cases.

In a statement on Friday, the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health said it was releasing a detailed definition of the syndrome, including the symptoms seen in children, diagnostic tests that should be used and potential treatments.

The group stressed that “it remains unclear whether COVID-pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome is caused by COVID-19” and emphasized that to date, only about 20 children in Britain and a small number across Europe have been identified.

Children remain among the least affected group by COVID-19 and typically suffer only mild symptoms when infected.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Pediatric Intensive Care Society said there was “growing concern” that either a COVID-19 related syndrome was emerging in children or that a different, unidentified disease might be responsible.

Similar warnings were issued by pediatric groups in Spain and Italy and cases have been noted in Belgium, France and the U.S.

___

PORTLAND, Maine — The first phase of the reopening of Maine’s economy began Friday on an acrimonious note after a restaurant owner aired his grievances during an appearance on Fox News Channel.

Restaurant owner Rick Savage vowed to defy Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, by reopening, his business, Sunday River Brewing Co. He claimed she wasn’t listening to business owners.

Savage also shared what he said was Mills’ private cellphone number. A call to the number said it was “unavailable at this time.”

“She’s doing this all rogue on her own. We’ve had enough of it. We’re encouraging all businesses in Maine to open up. We never should’ve been closed in the first place,” Savage said on primetime host Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday.

Mills had no immediate comment. The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 31, but residents on Friday became entitled to restricted use of golf courses; visits to dentists, barbers and hairdressers; and drive-in religious services. Restaurants won’t be allowed to open for dining in until June 1.

___

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. health officials announced Friday morning that 335 positive new COVID-19 infections had been identified. That brings the city’s total up to 4,658 with seven new deaths for a total of 231.

Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on March 11 and issued a stay-home order on March 30 for Washington’s approximately 700,000 residents. Bowser, a Democrat, has also announced plans to turn Washington’s convention center into a 1,500-bed field hospital.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health ministry announced there were no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and 21 new confirmed infections.

The total infections in Greece stand at 2,612, although authorities say the true number is likely much higher. The country’s death toll stands at 140.

Greece imposed lockdown measures early in the outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and seriously ill low. The restrictions on movement and businesses will be eased gradually, starting Monday.

___

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana restaurants were adding outdoor tables 10 feet apart in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants statewide have been allowed to offer only takeout and delivery food since March 21 under an order by Gov. John Bel Edwards. But starting Friday, restaurants are allowed to seat people outside, though without waiter service at the tables.

New Orleans is not participating in the governor’s tweaks to business restrictions, which also include letting mall retailers offer curbside service.

___

ZAGREB, Croatia — A prominent workers’ union in Croatia held an online Labor Day protest as the lockdown against the coronavirus prevented traditional gatherings and demonstrations.

The Association of Independent Unions of Croatia gathered 100 participants via video conference for an hour and thousands more followed on social networks. The participants in the “Rights before Thank You for the Workers” event discussed worker problems and what will come after the outbreak.

The unions have sent requests to the government, including lower taxes for workers, a more just pension system, accessible education and better work conditions.

Head of the association, Mladen Novosel, expressed hope that “investment in local production and industry will become a rule” and the pandemic “become an opportunity to build a better society.”

Croatia has one of the weakest economies in the European Union.

___

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria is relaxing parts of a nationwide lockdown imposed seven weeks ago to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bulgaria’s health minister lifted a previous ban on visiting city parks, mountains and nature parks across the country. Visitors cannot use public transport, like buses or lifts, and visits to tourist sites remain banned.

The announcement about the easing of the ban on outdoor activities followed a decision on lifting the requirement for compulsory wearing of face masks in open public spaces.

The new regulation says people should wear masks when in contact with others. Face masks remain mandatory for indoor public spaces, like shops and on the public transportation.

The Balkan country of 7 million has recorded 1,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

___

PRAGUE — About a hundred of people who commute from the Czech Republic to Germany and Austria to work have protested the government’s restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After limiting crossborder travelling for weeks, the government allowed them to commute abroad daily again on Monday.

Originally, the commuters were ordered to get tested for the coronavirus twice a month. After their initial protests, the government changed that on Thursday to one test a month.

The protesters who gathered at a Czech-German Folmava border crossing Friday say they still considered it discriminatory, especially since they must pay for the tests.

It was a rare protest in the country on May Day when traditional rallies and gatherings were canceled amid the pandemic.

___

HELSINKI — For May Day, Finland replaced parades and speeches with virtual reality.

Helsinki encouraged residents to attend a virtual concert on Thursday by a popular local rap duo JVG.

Citizens turned their smartphones, tablets or computers to see the band that reportedly was Finland’s most streamed. No VR headsets were needed and people could choose an avatar of their liking to see themselves dancing in virtual reality among the participants at the gig.

“Even though we won’t be physically together, we can still enjoy May Day as a community, together in spirit,” Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori says of the 650,000 residents.

The concert was part of the Virtual Helsinki initiative that recreates experiences of the city’s most famous landmarks through virtual reality.

___

NEW DELHI, India — India will extend its lockdown for another two weeks, with relaxations in some areas.

The government will continue stricter measures in places classified ‘red zones,’ such as New Delhi and Mumbai, and ‘orange zones,’ which have some cases. In ‘green zones’ or low risk areas, some movement of people and economic activities will be allowed, India’s home ministry says.

Officials say the nation has bolstered its domestic production for key medical supplies like ventilators, oxygen and personal protective equipment.

The government says it currently had almost 20,000 ventilators and 43.8 million oxygen cylinders. But with an expected surge in cases following the relaxation of some lockdown measures, officials estimated a demand of 75,000 ventilators and in the coming weeks. Of this, 60,000 will be manufactured in India.

India’s low testing rates is partly due to the unavailability of testing kits. The government estimates needing 3.5 million standard kits for its 1.3 billion people, who have been under a five-week lockdown.

India has recorded more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 1,147 deaths.

___

LONDON – Officials say the mortality rate among poorer people with the coronavirus is twice that of the richest in Britain.

The Office for National Statistics studied 20,283 deaths between March 1 and April 17. It says the mortality rate in the poorer areas was 55.1 deaths per 100,000 people compared to 25.3 deaths per 100,000 in the richer areas.

Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, said “these areas also suffer from poor housing, nutrition and higher incidence of health conditions that might act to lower immunity.”

Helen Barnard, acting director of anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, says poorer people are less likely to have jobs where they can work from home. She says, “this means they may have to face a very significant drop in income or keep going to work, facing greater risks of catching the virus.”

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak