Tips for returning to activity after time off

Doctors say nutrition and physical activity are two things in your control right now that can boost your immune system against the coronavirus.

Eating fresh, nutrient-dense foods and logging a minimum of 30 minutes per day of activity is a great place to start but if you’ve taken some time off from exercise, it can seem daunting to return to it.

Daybreak’s Amanda Peterson holds a certification as a personal trainer.

She suggests viewers first find a starting point they’re comfortable with.

“Take it slow and know that anything you do is better than nothing,” she explains.

For the doctor-suggested 30 minutes of daily activity, realize you can split that up throughout the day.

Try three, 10-minute walks throughout the day or a 20 minutes of biking and 10 minutes of walking.

If you want to add strength training to your routine, Amanda says to first focus on body weight exercises and nailing down your form.

Start with two, total-body resistance workouts per week and give yourself two to three days between each workout to recover.

Know that it is normal to feel sore after a workout. If you’re uncomfortable during the workout, listen to your body and know not to push too hard.

Finally, to prevent overdoing it or getting injured, Amanda says to take at least five minutes before your workout to warm up and 5 minutes after to cool down.

It is also important to consult your physician before returning to an exercise routine. Medical clearance is necessary to avoid injury or harm.