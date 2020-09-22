Tired of Covid-19? Experts warn of “pandemic fatigue”

Since February, lives have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. For months, the public has been asked to wear masks, stay away from loved ones, and avoid public places in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

As we enter a new season, experts warn of “pandemic fatigue” or the idea that over time, we get tired of the warnings and precautions and let our guard down.

Psychologist Scott Bea says over time, we adjust to a threat and our stress levels drop but experts say we have to continue doing our part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to the CDC, the best way to do that is by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene. In addition, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces frequently and be on alert for Covid-19 symptoms.

Bea says to fight fatigue, find new ways to excite yourself like buying a new face mask or finding a new way to be social while social distancing.