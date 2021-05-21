Unemployment rate in Pa. rises slightly in April

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a new report from the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry, April saw a slight increase in its unemployment rate.

Pa.’s unemployment rate rose to 7.4% last month. The U.S.’s rate also rose to 6.1%, both a one-tenth increase from the previous month. Back in April 2020, it was almost double, both in Pa. and nationwide.

According to the press release, Pa.’s total nonfarm jobs were down 4,400 over the month to 5,666,500 in April. Jobs increased in 6 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in construction (+3,400). The largest decline from March was in professional & business services (-6,500).

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 703,600 with gains in 9 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality had the steepest gain from last April, adding back over 200,000 of the nearly 340,000 jobs lost in March and April 2020.