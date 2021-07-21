‘Unhealthy pollution levels’ continue to threaten the Midstate

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — Parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are under a Code Orange Air Quality alert from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday.

The DEP says smoke from wildfires, mainly in western and central Canada, will persist most of Wednesday morning before a cold front pushes through cleaner air.

Under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, green signifies good air quality, yellow means moderate air quality, orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

The DEP adds young children and the elderly should limit outdoor activities. Especially those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

The smokey skies prevented temperatures from reaching into the 90s Tuesday, though humidity persisted. abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara adds this could be the last wave of smoke to reach the Midstate this week.

Residents and businesses are asked to avoid using fireplaces and wood stoves, burning leaves, trash, and other materials and the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.