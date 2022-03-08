DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An all-female ICU lead team in Central Pennsylvania has been recognized by the Central Penn Business Journal as 2022 Health Care Heroes, proving that the glass will shatter if you break it.

Health Care Heroes recognize individuals and organizations who have had a positive impact on the quality of health care in the Midstate. The honorees were selected by Central Penn Business Journal editors.

Central Pennsylvania UPMC Vice President of Chronic Disease and Population Health Dr. Renu Joshi and the ICU lead team came up with innovations that helped solve some of the problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshi said healthcare innovation can develop at unprecedented speed when the focus is on solving real-world problems like staying efficient during staffing shortages.

One of the innovations is continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), a device utilized to measure blood glucose without a finger stick by inserting a sensor in the arm or abdomen that lasts for 10 days. Glucose data is collected by the device every five minutes and transferred to cellphones placed outside of patients’ rooms to prevent staff exposure to COVID-19, said Joshi. The data is also stored on the web for reporting purposes.

Using this tool, two hours of nurses’ time was saved, which saved more than $230 per patient. Joshi said a survey revealed that 82% of medical staff felt that CGM reduced their own exposure to COVID-19.