UPMC offering free health seminars to help people stay informed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC is hosting a series of free virtual health seminars through the end of March. People are encouraged to participate. Health experts will be available to cover a variety of topics including cancer, heart health, and dieting.

Dr. Melissa Brown is a psychologist at UPMC. She will host a free virtual seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 1. She will discuss the impact of winter blues or seasonal affective disorder. Brown says it’s important people understand that it’s a form of depression, and many are going through it without even knowing they are experiencing symptoms.

“I call it a winter hibernation,” Brown said. “People feel sluggish or irritable and crave high-fat foods.” Brown says the goal is to discuss ways people can work through the symptoms and get back on a healthier path. To register for these online programs, you can call 717-231-8900 or visit their website here.