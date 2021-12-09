UPMC opens new heart and vascular clinic in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is introducing its latest office in Chambersburg.

The office delivers medical, interventional, and surgical expertise and provides top-quality heart and vascular treatments. Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally, and UPMC leaders say they want to bring national care to central Pennsylvanians.

The new office offers a large range of different care options and custom programs to fit the needs of every individual seeking care.

“With the growing number of new cardiovascular disease related issues in the U.S. due to a multitude of factors, the need for cardiology care has grown exponentially throughout the country,” Vice President of Cardiovascular Services Erik Toth said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The Heart and Vascular office is located at 830 Norland Avenue in Chambersburg and is currently accepting new patients.