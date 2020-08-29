Vaccinations stressed as flu season creeps, pandemic persists

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As flu season approaches, pharmacists are urging people to get their flu shots, even more so this year because of Covid-19.

Giant and Rite Aid both started offering flu shots at all their in-store pharmacies back on Aug. 18.

Rite Aid says it is ordering 40% more doses this year than in years past and Giant said it will be ordering about 25% more.

“The government actually recommend that. They’re going to produce a lot more vaccines than they did last year,” says Tim Kaylor, clinical pharmacy specialist at Giant.

Giant says it has already seen significant uptick in people looking to receive their flu shots.

“We’ve seen over double the demand for them over last year, it’s really increased,” Kaylor said.

Rite Aid says that it is too early to tell if more people are getting flu shots from them, although both companies say it is important now more than ever to get vaccinated because of the toll that coronavirus has been leaving on hospitals.

“Ultimately, the goal I think here is to relieve the strain on the healthcare system,” said Chris Savarese, Rite Aid’s public relations director.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reccomends everyone six-months and older go and get a flu shot.

“The nice thing about flu is we have a way to protect you from it, so we can keep you out of the hospital,” Kaylor said.

In addition to walk-ins, Giant will be offering drive-up flu vaccinations at several of their store parking lots in mid-September. At least one will be in Harrisburg.