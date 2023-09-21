(WHTM) — Getting health insurance can be a confusing process, especially for those eligible for Medicare. But in Pennsylvania, the good news is that there is help.

PA MEDI is a state-funded program that allocates money across the state to local offices on aging.

Those local agencies recruit and train volunteers to help seniors navigate the Medicare process.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program is a free service even for those who are not eligible yet.

To set up an appointment with a counselor, you can call your local Office of Aging. To find your local office, click here.

To learn more about the program, head to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s website.