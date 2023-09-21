(WHTM) — Getting health insurance can be a confusing process, especially for those eligible for Medicare. But in Pennsylvania, the good news is that there is help.
PA MEDI is a state-funded program that allocates money across the state to local offices on aging.
Those local agencies recruit and train volunteers to help seniors navigate the Medicare process.
The program is a free service even for those who are not eligible yet.
To set up an appointment with a counselor, you can call your local Office of Aging. To find your local office, click here.
To learn more about the program, head to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s website.