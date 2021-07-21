Walmart hosting Wellness Day in Pa. to help make personal health important

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Customers are welcome to attend a Wellness Day event on Saturday, July 24, to get free health services to help with impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart says their pharmacies will offer health screenings, wellness resources and immunizations, all in one place. The goal of the event is to help customers catch up with important preventative health screenings they might’ve missed due to the pandemic before heading back to in-person work or school.

“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative impacts in the future,” Walmart’s Executive Vice President for Health and Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventative care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items.”

Walmart also wants to help those in communities who don’t have proper access to these services.

“We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies,” Dr. Pegus said. “This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Services include health and vision screenings, educational health resources, consultations and vaccines.

Walmart says while COVID-19 cases are dropping in some areas, including parts of Pa., there is concern for a potential rise in cases and hospitalizations, especially with the Delta variant. They’ll be offering the vaccine during the event and are even offering a free digital version of your vaccine record.

Wellness Days have been offered since 2014 and has done almost 5 million free health screenings. While it was virtual in 2020, Walmart is excited to return to normal on Saturday.

More information can be found on Walmart’s Wellness Hub and your local Walmart’s Facebook pages.