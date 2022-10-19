(WHTM) — Dr. Sonya Reid, assistant professor in the division of hematology/oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and breast cancer survivor Aleseia Saunders joined abc27 News at Noon to discuss racial disparities in breast cancer mortality and what can be done to improve them.

“Approximately 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” Reid said, “and while breast cancer incidence rates among Black and white women are similar, the mortality rates are very different.”

Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women, Reid said.

Saunders was 33 years old and pregnant with her first child when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Watch Reid and Saunders’ conversation with abc27’s James Crummel in the video player above.