YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health recently announced on Dec. 15 that it has made a record-breaking investment of $313 million in the fiscal year 2022, towards the surrounding South Central Pa. community.

According to WellSpan, the multi-million dollar investment was an effort that’s designed to benefit the surrounding community through multiple fronts such as:

Expansive community-based programs and outreach

Charity care

Unreimbursed Medicaid costs

Supplemental medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services

“Improving health through exceptional care for all is a deeply rooted WellSpan commitment and the driving factor behind everything we do to continually improve the health of our communities,” Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health Roxanna Gapstur said. “Delivering accessible services, partnering with and investing in community organizations, and providing tools and resources to those who need it most reflects our promise to be a trusted partner to our friends and neighbors across the region.”

WellSpan’s health system’s community impact is measured annually in comparison to its three-year Community Health Improvement Plan. According to WellSpan, the Community Health Improvement Plan is based on an assessment of community health needs.

Some of WellSpan’s community engagement efforts/work include:

Providing $1.4 million in Community Partner Grants to local non-profit organizations that supported initiatives that aid the advancement of WellSpan’s Community Health Needs Assessment priorities.

More than $1.8 million in sponsorships to foster community engagement for community organizations.

Screened 360,000 patients for food, housing, and transportation insecurity – then connected those patients with helpful services to cultivate a healthy community.

Offered health programs to 16,000 people to promote mental wellness, prevent and manage chronic disease, and support lifelong health.

If you are interested in viewing WellSpan’s full Community Benefit Report you can visit www.WellSpan.org