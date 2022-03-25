(WHTM) — WellSpan Health says it is seeing a big uptick in the number of kids coming in with cases of cold and flu.

Doctors say the spike isn’t unusual for this time of year, but things like fluctuating temperatures and easing up on COVID mitigation efforts didn’t help.

“A lot of it had to do with we had masks, we didn’t have masks and now, you know, we’re transmitting infections like we used to before, it’s just seasonal variations,” Pediatrician, Dr. Vinitha Moopen said.

WellSpan also says allergy outbreaks are also on the rise.