YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health is celebrating its 10,000th robotic surgery with an interactive community event at PeoplesBank Park.

Doctors at WellSpan York Hospital have been using daVinci Surgical System since 2008. The robot is manned by a doctor and used as a tool while performing a number of procedures.

In the 14 years of using the system, doctors said patients have had shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times.

In celebration of reaching the 10,000th procedure milestone, WellSpan Health will allow the public to use daVinci. A robot will be on display outside of PeopleBank Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday June 5 for the York Revolution. Children and adults will be allowed to conduct a procedure on a grape.