YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health has announced that flu shots will be offered at primary care practices and pharmacies beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Patients that would like to receive a vaccine can begin scheduling their appointments using MyWellSpan or by calling their office or pharmacy. Those who want a vaccine do not need to be an existing WellSpan patient to schedule a flu vaccine appointment.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“As we head into fall, now is the time to get your shot and protect yourself from the upcoming flu season,” Dr. Mark Goedecker, WellSpan Health vice president and chief medical officer for primary care said. “The flu is a very serious illness that can pose real risks, especially to the very young, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions. Getting vaccinated is the first step to preventing not only getting the flu yourself but also spreading it to those you love.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The CDC estimates that the last flu season caused between 8 million to 13 million illnesses. It resulted in as many as 6 million medical visits, 170,000 hospitalizations, and 14,000 deaths in the U.S.

The flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the virus, as well as serious complications that could arise from the disease.

The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older. Pregnant women should get a vaccine to protect mom and baby.