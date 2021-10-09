WellSpan Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will now implement the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees.

Including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan Health operates eight hospitals in Pennsylvania and employs about 20,000 individuals, according to a Lancaster Online report. Those who fail to follow the mandate will lose their position with the hospital.

The announcement comes after the Biden administration announced a new federal mandate on Thursday, Sept. 9. that requires all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. According to Lancaster Online, WellSpan originally said they would seek further guidance before implementing the mandate.

Employees will need to receive their first dose by Dec. 1 and their second dose by Jan. 5, 2022. According to Lancaster Online, exemptions will be granted for religious and medical reasons.