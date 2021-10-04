WellSpan Health’s mammography motorcoach looks to expand breast cancer screenings in the Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan is trying to increase access to breast cancer screenings.

It now has a new mobile mammography motorcoach. Mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage. The bus will travel across the Midstate to bring the service to rural and under-served communities.

“We know there is a need for these types of services to be extended to all corners of our region, and we’re proud to provide a potentially life-saving mammogram screening to women across South Central Pennsylvania,” President and CEO of WellSpan Health, Dr. Roxanna Gapstur said.

To learn more about how you can host an event with the bus or schedule a mammogram, you can visit the link here.