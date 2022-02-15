WellSpan joins Dept. of Drug and Alcohol to highlight resources for healthcare workers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers continue to deal with their own health issues, including mental health and substance use disorders (SUD). On Tuesday, Feb. 15, WellSpan Health joined with the Department of Drug and Alcohol programs to promote resources available.

No one is immune to the disease of addiction, and studies have shown that extra stressors placed on the health care field leaves them more vulnerable to substance use and misuse. We must ensure that employers and employees have resources available to support individuals suffering from substance use disorder,” said Secretary Jen Smith.

One tool discussed is called Just Five. The free, online self-paced program that aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment.

People can take the free five-minute lessons at the website by clicking here.