YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mobile Mammography Motor Coach is stopping in York City on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and traveling throughout the Midstate.

According to a release, the coach was launched in October of 2021 to provide breast cancer screenings to underserved communities across the Midstate. It was put in place to help break down the distance and financial barriers that some women experience which prevent them from this life-saving screening.

Doctors say it can be hard for women to get to a screening facility, but it can also be a financial struggle, particularly for people who don’t have insurance. With the mobile mammography unit, patients can get the procedure done for free.

“Having the mobile mammogram come out and partner with community centers and employers in the region just makes it much more convenient and helps bridge those barriers for women who have lack of easy access to screening,” said Dr. Beatrix Olofsson, WellSpan Health radiologist.

The bus has traveled over 4,000 miles from Franklin County to Lebanon County and to many other Midstate locations since its inception.

The bus is scheduled to be outside the WellSpan Family Medicine, located at 1401 Roosevelt Ave. in York. You can see a list of dates and locations for additional motorcoach stops by clicking here.

The bus is scheduled to make stops around the Midstate into November.

Doctors say getting yearly mammograms is critical to catching breast cancer early, as that is when treatment is most effective.

The mobile mammogram unit is busy — it has appointments booked out to next October.