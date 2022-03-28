(WHTM) — Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head in one of the most talked-about moments from the awards ceremony. Pinkett Smith has been diagnosed with alopecia, which is a condition that causes hair loss.

There are several different types of alopecia. A 2019 study in the National Library of Medicine found that the most frequently diagnosed type of alopecia is androgenetic alopecia, which WebMD says is common in women and men and is also known as male- or female-pattern hair loss.

The second most common type of alopecia found in the study was alopecia areata, which Health says is the type of hair loss that Pinkett Smith seems to have.

Alopecia areata, according to the National Institutes of Health, is a disease in which one’s immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss. With this condition, hair typically falls out in patches, the NIH says, but people with alopecia areata are typically healthy and have no other symptoms.

Anyone can get alopecia areata, the NIH says. People with a family history of the condition may be more likely to get it, and alopecia areata does appear to have a genetic component, but many people with the disease do not have a family history of it, according to the NIH.

The NIH says there are three main types of alopecia areata:

Patchy alopecia areata: Hair loss happens in coin-sized patches

Alopecia totalis: Most or all of the hair on the scalp is lost

Alopecia universalis: Total or almost total loss of all hair all over the body

Pinkett Smith announced that she was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018. “I’ve been having issues with hair loss,” she said in an episode of Red Table Talk. “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day, and then just, handfuls of hair in my hands,” she said.

“That’s why I cut my hair and why I continue to cut it,” Pinkett Smith said during the episode.