What’s Going Around: Strep throat, stomach bug, swimmer’s ear

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in strep throat cases.

They’ve also seen fevers, rashes, including hand, foot and mouth disease, impetigo and poison ivy, swimmer’s ear and an increase in the stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about swimmer’s ear:

“Swimmer’s ear is caused by bacteria in water that get into the ear canal while swimming. The bacteria incite a big response from the immune system, which causes redness, swelling and pain in the ear canal. This pain will be made worse with any stretching of the ear canal, which occurs with chewing, lying on the ear, pulling the ear lobe or sometimes even with swallowing.

Some swimmer’s ear infections are significant enough that the ear canal gets filled with slimy debris. Any ear drainage warrants a visit with the pediatrician.

Swimmer’s ear is typically treated by antibiotic ear drops, after an evaluation by the doctor to ensure the correct diagnosis.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing rashes and asthma and allergy flare-ups this week.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County saw strep throat, swimmer’s ear and sports injuries.