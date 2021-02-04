What’s Going Around: COVID-19, colds, sore throats, ear infections

WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing ear infections, sore throats and general rashes.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported upper respiratory infections that were negative for COVID-19, pharyntitis and external ear infections.

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have been seeing COVID-19, a few colds and a small number of respiratory infections.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County have been seeing patients with COVID-19, colds, enterovirus, and upper respiratory viral infections.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York is seeing patients with sore throats and upper respiratory infections that are not COVID-19.

To treat a sore throat, patients are encouraged to drink warm liquids and gargle with saltwater. If your child has a sudden onset of sore throat, pain with swallowing, a fever greater than 101, and swollen lymph nodes, a physician may recommend a strep test. Treatment for an upper respiratory infection is based on whether a doctor suspects it is caused by a bacteria or virus. If the cause is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are used. If the cause is a viral infection, home treatment is recommended, such as getting extra rest and drinking plenty of liquids.

Frequent hand-washing, especially during cold or flu season, can help prevent illness. Children should also try to avoid using their hands to wipe their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports colds, COVID-19, rashes including eczema, impetigo and molluscum, diarrhea, strep throat and coughs.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following winter car tips:

“Never put a child in a car seat with a coat on.”

“Car seat warming or blanket products to keep baby warm are not safe IF they require the car seat straps to come through them to get to the baby. Nothing should be between the baby’s body and the car seat, or there is a risk the straps won’t hold the baby or child in the case of an accident.”