(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19 in moderate numbers this week.

Croup continues to increase and they saw a few cases of strep throat. There was a slight increase in flu cases and a lot of non-COVID viral illnesses causing coughs.

Wheezing and asthma exacerbations continued in older kids and bronchiolitis was seen in younger toddlers and infants.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw mono and adenovirus this week, in addition to upper respiratory infections and COVID-19.

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are primarily seeing patients with COVID-19, influenza B, and upper respiratory infections. In addition to viruses that are causing sore throats, the practices are also seeing more cases of strep throat.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory infections, bronchiolitis and stomach bugs.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing COVID-19 infections. Kids with COVID are often showing cold-like symptoms — or symptoms of a stomach bug.

WellSpan is also seeing actual viral stomach bugs and colds not due to COVID-19.

They are also treating school-age children for anxiety and depression. They say this is an increasingly large problem providers are seeing as kids struggle with school and school routines.