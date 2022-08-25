(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a steady number of COVID-19 cases, a slight increase in strep throat, a few cases of croup, lots of swimmer’s ear and poison ivy, and an increase in tick bites.

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory viruses, stomach bugs, colds, bronchitis, and croup.

And the CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing patients getting back-to-school vaccines, physicals, and COVID testing.