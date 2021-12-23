What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, strep throat, croup

(WHTM) — WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, bronchiolitis, hand, foot and mouth, croup, and colds. They are also seeing the flu, including influenza A, and COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic. They continue to treat kids who are suffering from anxiety, depression and concerns about school.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports more influenza A this week, in addition to COVID-19, strep throat and viral upper respiratory infections. They also treated a few patients for ear infections.

Pediatricians throughout Penn State Health are seeing COVID-19, the flu, RSV, adenovirus, colds, strep throat, and hand, foot and mouth disease.

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are primarily seeing COVID-19, the flu, specifically influenza B, and other viral illnesses.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports the flu, COVID-19, strep throat, bronchiolitis, a stomach bug, croup, pneumonia, walking pneumonia and asthma exacerbations.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following holiday car travel tips for babies and kids:

“Always place your child snugly into the car seat straps only wearing their indoor clothes. Once snug, place clothing or blankets on top of the baby or toddler.

Coats, vests or other clothing between the body of a child and the car seat straps will quickly compress in a sudden deceleration, creating space between the stationary seat and the still-moving child. This negates the effectiveness of the restraining straps and can actually allow enough slack for your child to propel completely out of the seat, causing injury or even death.

Any car seat blanket cocoon product that requires the straps to come through slots in the material is NOT SAFE. Nothing should come between your child and the car seat. Blankets should be tucked around the baby once they are securely clipped into the straps.

Any baby or child in a five-point car seat must have the chest clip at the level of the armpits, which is their center of gravity. Chest clips that are positioned too low allow for an unsafe amount of body movement in a sudden deceleration. Even more importantly, a chest clip too low allows for seat belt laxity over the shoulders, which could allow a child to be ejected from the seat in a crash.

If there’s a baby or child in the backseat, place an item like a shoe or jacket there as well, to ensure you remember once you get to your destination. While it may seem impossible to forget a child in a car, there’s often a lot of bustle and distractions at holiday time.

Transport gifts in your trunk, not your front or back seats. In car crashes, the velocity of the car is transferred to everything in it, and gifts can become deadly projectiles. Provide your backseat drivers with soft toys if possible, and tether harder items like tablets so they wouldn’t hit a child in the face or head in the event of a crash.

Key numbers: Ideal age for front-seat riding is 13 or older, although the backseat is still safer. Minimum height to no longer require a booster seat is 57 inches. Minimum age for forward-facing toddlers is two, although they are safer rear-facing for much longer than that, and it’s recommended to wait until three years if possible. Maximum weight for anchor clips in a car seat is 40 pounds. Once your child is this weight, the car seat must be tethered using the car’s back seatbelt.”