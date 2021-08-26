What’s Going Around: COVID-19, stomach bugs, respiratory issues

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing lots of RSV, viral gastroenteritis and non-COVID-19 viral upper respiratory tract infections.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing several upper respiratory infections, colds and ear infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw increased COVID-19 cases, some cases of pneumonia and ongoing cases of gastroenteritis.

Bronchiolitis cases persisted, in addition to other viral illnesses. They also saw higher numbers of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“You cannot tell the difference between COVID-19 and the “common cold” based on symptoms, unfortunately. COVID-19 symptoms in kids can vary greatly, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, fevers, diarrhea, fatigue, body aches and headaches. Many viral illnesses include these symptoms as well. The only definitive way to diagnose COVID-19 is by a nasal swab.

Testing is still most accurate two to four days after the start of symptoms, but it’s important to bring a child to medical attention as soon as possible if there are any signs of respiratory distress or increased work of breathing.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include: five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or increased work of breathing; fevers that come back before cold symptoms have fully improved; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; nasal drainage that returns after getting almost all better.”