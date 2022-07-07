(WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory viruses, colds, bug bites, and sunburn.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a consistent rate of COVID cases, hand, foot and mouth, swimmer’s ear, tick bites, poison ivy and molluscum rashes, and RSV bronchiolitis.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about poison ivy:

“Poison Ivy is a specific rash caused by the immune system’s reaction to the oils found on specific types of plants. These rashes tend to be only in the location of exposure to the plant or to the plant’s oils, which often makes these rashes occur only on very specific places on the body. The poison ivy rash is typically very red and intensely itchy due to the inflammatory reaction of the skin’s immune system.

“Poison ivy causes a vesicular rash, meaning that the rash causes bubbles in the skin that are filled with fluid. The fluid in the vesicles does not contain fluid that could spread the rash, but rather contain water and immune cells. Contact with the rash does not spread the rash, assuming that the oils from the plant are off of the skin. If the oils are still on the person’s skin or clothes, then that oil can be transferred to another person, causing the rash on their skin.

“It’s imperative to find and wipe off any objects that may have come in contact with the oils on the poison ivy leaves, including garden tools, shoes, gloves, dog fur, backpacks and clothing, as the oil will stay on these objects and can continue to be transferred to skin long after the initial exposure. Oils do not evaporate, and these oils can stay on surfaces for days to weeks. For this reason, it’s also important to thoroughly wash hands, arms, and other exposed skin immediately with soap after hikes or other exposures to rinse away any potential oils from unseen poison ivy.

“Treatment is typically conservative, but if the rash is wide-spread, or on the face or genitals, oral steroids may be indicated. This requires a written steroid taper typically over the course of two to three weeks, and therefore warrants a trip to the doctor for evaluation. For the raw skin that can occur, your child’s doctor may also prescribe an antibiotic cream or oral medication as these areas of broken skin can be a high risk for bacterial infection. Cool baths and drying agents like calamine lotion can help provide relief.”

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing bug bites and cases of viral syndrome.