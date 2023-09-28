WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing COVID, strep throat, asthma exacerbations and other viral infections.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing COVID and a lot of colds. They are also seeing some stomach viruses and viral upper respiratory viruses.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing hand, foot and mouth this week. They are also seeing cases of pink eye, strep throat and COVID.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports viral colds, strep throat and COVID this week. They’re also reporting a stomach bug and a small number of chickenpox cases.

Dr. Joan Thode is offering the following advice:

“Sore throat is a significant symptom in not only strep but also in mono, influenza and a variety of viral illnesses. Among those possible diagnoses, strep is the only disease that warrants antibiotics. We do not treat for strep without testing with a swab because the antibiotic that would treat strep could cause side effects or bacterial resistance in the context of the other diagnoses. It takes an office visit to put your child’s symptoms together with the physical exam to make an accurate diagnosis.

Dangerous symptoms to watch for that warrant an immediate call to the doctor: